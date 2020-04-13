Reynolds: Rate of COVID-19 recovery is "encouraging" but "not enough" to slow the mitigation effort

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 113 new COVID-19 patients on Monday as well as two additional deaths. They are one elderly adult in Linn County and one older adult in Muscatine County. The total number of deaths in Iowa so far is 43.

Reynolds said 142 people are hospitalized currently. In Region 5, which includes multiple counties in the TV6 viewing area, 12 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours. There are 24 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa to date is 1,720 with 741 patients that have recovered. There have been more than 16,000 negative tests.

"The number of Iowans who have recovered continues to increase daily," Reynolds said. She added that while these signs are "encouraging," they're "not enough" to let-up on mitigation measures.

Reynolds said Iowa's peak is expected to occur later this month. Meantime, the state needs to prioritize testing of essential workers and older adults, especially in nursing homes and other care facilities.

"Work from home and stay at home as much as possible," Reynolds said. "These important steps will reduce the risk of exposing essential workers and Iowans."