Reynolds: "We are seeing our recovery rate increase and our curve begin to flatten"

Gov. Reynolds announced 118 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 1,388. Two additional deaths were also announced; one older adult and one elderly person. Both in Lynn County.

Two additional counties are seeing cases now for a total of 81 counties.

There are 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Reynolds said 506 have recovered.

One issue that continues to be a problem is the shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment).

"It is just a constant effort," Reynolds said.

The state announced a new PPE 'shortage order' and highlighted the need among healthcare workers and first responders. The order gives guidance to state hospitals and healthcare workers on the extended use of PPE among other instructions.

"We are seeing our recovery rate increase and our curve begin to flatten," Reynolds said. But she also asked that Iowans continue to stay home and keep the more vulnerable population safe.

Reynolds also announced the new Feeding Iowans Task Force.

"More than 354,000 Iowans were already facing food insecurity," Reynolds said. She added that the demand is increasing at food pantries now that schools are closed.

"I've charged the task force with identifying hunger-related issues," Reynolds said. Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will lead the task force.

Volunteer Iowa has also launched an online portal for low-risk, healthy people to search for opportunities, especially at food pantries.