Reynolds announces new COVID-19 outbreak at longterm care facility in Muscatine

Governor Kim Reynolds announced seven additional people have died due to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 60.

Meanwhile, Governor Reynolds announced 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,141 cases in 82 counties. In the past 24 hours, 660 tests returned negative.

Also, effective at 11 p.m. Thursday, the governor announced more stringent isolation orders for Region 6. That includes counties to the north of the TV6 viewing area, including Linn and Dubuque counties.

As part of that order, Reynolds said all gatherings regardless of size, must cease until April 30. That means no contact beyond immediate family members.

The State Hygienic Lab has 2,588 tests available at this time. But Reynolds said the state is ramping-up testing which is helping with COVID-19 surveillance.

Reynolds also announced a new opportunity called 'Test Iowa' which will allow for large-scale testing across the state. There will be 3,000 tests available per day, in addition to what the state has now.

"This will allow us to capture more data," Reynolds said. "The more we know, the better we can manage it."

More information on 'Test Iowa' will be available next week.

At this time, Governor Reynolds says 175 people are hospitalized, including 24 in the last 24 hours, 84 of which are in the ICU, and 48 people are on ventilators.

Additionally, two more outbreaks were announced at longterm care centers. One in Linn County and the other at Lutheran Living in Muscatine County.

Lutheran Living released a statement Wednesday night. It said, in part:

"We have established a designated area in the building for residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis, have isolated the residents in their rooms, and have designated staff to support and care for them. We are following all direction on additional testing and continue to actively screen all residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms."

There are now nine outbreaks at longterm care facilities in Iowa. Additional tests are being sent to those facilities.