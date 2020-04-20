Reynolds announces first positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa prisons

At least one inmate in Iowa's prison system has tested positive for COVID-19, something the DOC says it has been preparing for. The inmate is living at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Since that positive case became apparent, 103 additional inmates have been tested.

Gov. Reynolds invited Beth Skinner, director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, to speak during Monday's briefing. Skinner talked about mitigation efforts in Iowa prisons like reducing the prison population and allowing staff to wear the appropriate PPE.

Skinner also announced that at least two staff members have contracted the virus. All employees are being screened for symptoms and visitations have been canceled since mid-March.

Meantime, Gov. Reynolds announced four additional deaths in the state in the past 24 hours for a total of 79. There are 257 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,159 cases in 82 counties.

So far, there have been 22,661 negative tests.

In the past 24 hours, 23 COVID-19 patients have been admitted into hospitals for a total of 214. Of those, 91 are in intensive care and 58 are on ventilators.

Gov. Reynolds also said, despite current outbreaks, meat processing plants are essential to Iowa's economy. So, they will stay open. "We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way," Reynolds said.

With two additional outbreaks announced Monday, there are now ten outbreaks at longterm care facilities in Iowa.