Reynolds looks ahead to "health of economy" in Iowa

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 97 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

There are now 1,145 total cases in the state. Reynolds added that 122 Iowans are in the hospital and 431 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

With the addition of Worth County, 79 counties are now reporting cases.

The state is still working to increase testing capacity. Reynold's office is also working in conjunction with the University of Iowa to better understand the model projections and when, exactly, cases will peak in Iowa. As it stands, the peak is projected for later this month.

Reynolds said the state will be looking ahead to ensure the health of the economy. Reynolds said the state will "dial-up" economic response as cases subside.

Reynolds also announced she is expanding the small business economic relief program from 4 million to 24 million.

The governor's office now has a survey where you can register in favor of or against a shelter in place order. Call 515-281-5211, press 1 to get to the shelter in place question then 1 again to register in favor or 2 to register against.