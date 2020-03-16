Rhythm City Casino temporarily closes to limit spread of COVID-19

Officials with Rhythm City Casino in Davenport announced on Monday that they are temporarily closing the casino due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a post on the casino's Facebook page, officials said the decision was made out of the utmost concern for the safety of their guests and staff.

The temporarily public closure began Monday at 5 p.m., with an estimated reopening on March 31.

Officials say while there have not been any coronavirus cases reported in association with their facility, they are choosing to close out of an abundance of caution.

They're working to reschedule promotions, concerts and events.

While the Illinois Gaming Board ordered state casinos to close for 14 days to limit the spread of the virus, no such mandate has been made in Iowa to date.