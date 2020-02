Genesis Health System and Hy-Vee are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday to celebrate a new convenient care clinic located inside Hy-Vee stores.

(KWQC)

The first location is opening up at the Northgate Hy-Vee, 1823 E Kimberly Road.

Officials say it is a place to go for quick care and minor illnesses and conditions. Laboratory testing services will be available.