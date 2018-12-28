Eight-year-old Riley says being a Safe Haven baby makes her feel awesome and strong.

"When I first knew I was a safe haven baby, I thought, that was one special kid," says Riley with charm and confidence.

Her mother Cheryl says she had never heard of Safe Haven until she and her husband received a life-changing phone call.

"They had a baby who was relinquished in Chicago at a hospital and they had called our adoption agency to place the child and we were chosen from our adoption agency to be that family. So that was my first experience even hearing about the safe haven law which was enacted nine years before she was born," says Cheryl.

Riley was the 64th baby in Illinois to be saved because her biological mother chose to relinquish her in a designated safe haven location.

"If I had Riley's mom here to talk to I would have nothing but thanks for her, and the amazing courage it takes to do that, and ultimately I think it's the right thing to do. it's the right choice for them to make," says Riley's dad Shawn.

Both Shawn and Cheryl says that because of the decision made by her biological mother they ended up with another daughter who completed their family. One that they were "seeking and openly trying to adopt at the time." They say everything about who she is, makes her another one of their daughters that was simply meant to be. And Riley's two fifteen-year-old sisters, Gracie and Mackenzie, agree.

"She's pretty fun. she's very outgoing and loud and has a lot of energy," says Gracie.

Cheryl remembers what it was like before the safe haven law was adopted. "It was heart-wrenching, you'd watch the news, you'd hear about babies left in the garbage cans, babies left on front porches, hiding in bushes and they would most of them would die," says Cheryl.

According to the National Safe Haven Alliance, since the first Safe Haven law was implemented in 1999

3,524 newborns were legally relinquished using Safe Haven

1,397 newborns were illegally relinquished

773 newborns were found deceased

and 462 newborns found alive.

Cheryl says she wishes more expectant parents who felt overwhelmed, knew about this option. Especially because it is one that helped complete her family.

"It helps babies survive," says Mackenzie.

"There's an option for parents who feel overwhelmed or for whatever reason feel like they can't parent that child that they can legally relinquish the child, give the child the life the child deserves and move on with their own life," says Cheryl.

Gracie says its decision that a parent can make after having their child. In both Iowa and Illinois, parents can relinquish a newborn that is up to thirty days old.

"If you want your baby to have the best life that they can and that you know that you can't provide for them it's a good option, especially because if you don't want anyone to know you can do it anonymously," says Gracie.

Cheryl says that Riley's biological mom was selfless, brave and courageous. "I could not imagine being in her position," says Cheryl.

Riley says one of her favorite things is when all the Illinois Safe Have families get together once a year at a family's house. This year there was a bouncy house, and she says what she loves most is seeing all other kids just like her. Some of whom are now teenagers, other are newborns.

Illinois Safe Haven Law Information

Iowa Safe Haven Law Information

And if you have questions you can call the Save Abandoned Babies.org toll-free 24/7 confidential helpline (888) 510-BABY