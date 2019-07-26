Rise in kids getting placed in foster care because of parents' drug use

There’s a growing need for foster parents in Illinois. Experts say more children are being placed into foster care because of their parents' drug use.

In the Mans household, board games are huge. Everyone gets a little excited and mom often times has to step in. John and his wife have been foster parents in the state of Illinois for 14 years.

“Everyone has a path that they go down and this is just our path,” said John Mans, Bethany for Children & Families foster care parent.

The couple has helped around 30 kids and now have some that they get to call their own.

“Actually adopted three kids. It wasn't our intention to do that,” said Mans. You bring them in, you nurture them, and you love them. They’re used to you, you're used to them. To me it was just easy, it's kind of a no brainer,”

Every child that's come into their home has had a different story.

“Between drugs, mental health. There’s always different type of issues that come up and you are just there to provide support,” said Mans.

Staff at Bethany for Children and Families have also been there to hear those stories.

“Opioid epidemic across the United States has obviously impacted foster care. There are a lot of kids that are being placed in foster care,” said Bill Steinhauser, Bethany for Children & Families CEO.

The social services organization’s goal is to keep the families together, but that doesn't always happen.

“Currently, we have a little bit over somewhere between 90, 95 children who are in foster care in the state of Illinois, that we monitor and work with the foster parents,” said Steinhauser.

As the need for foster parents also grows. So does the appreciation of families like the Mans.

“Just helping one child will make a big difference and I hope people will look at it that way,” said Mans.

Steinhauser says domestic violence and mental health issues are some of the other reasons children are being taken out of homes. If you would like to become a foster parent or learn more visit Bethany for Children & Families.

