Rising Mississippi water Levels

As you can see here the river is just dumping up over the sidewalk into the walkways and seating area near Modern Woodmen Park.

The benches barely visible because the water levels are so high.

As of 3 P.M. today, the Mississippi River level at Rock Island was a little over 16 1/2 feet.

Parking lots swallowed by the river allowing for no visibility of parking lines, not allowing any room for cars to enter the area.

With rising river levels and rain in the forecast, there is a possibility that portions of River Drive will close.