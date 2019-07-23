River Action makes another record attempt with Floatzilla 2019

Organizers for Floatzilla are hoping this is the year they set a new record.

Every year, River Action invites paddlers to converge on Lake Potter at Sunset Marina in Rock Island in an attempt to set the world record for the largest raft of kayaks and canoes.

Last year, they didn't make it, but organizers say if everyone who came brings a friend this year, they have a good shot. The record is 3,150.

There are several entry points along the Mississippi River, but the official photo will be taken at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

You can register at www.riveraction.org/floatzilla . Register by July 25 to be eligible to win a Thule car rack or Pelican kayak. Early bird fee of $15 through July 31st.

If you need a boat, outfitters will bring boats to launch sites and paddlers can rent from those listed on the website.

There is a new launch site this year; launch from Lindsay Park Yacht Club, at the foot of Mound Street, Davenport. This is also the site for free tent camping, as Credit Island is undergoing restoration. Reserve on line at www.riveraction.org/floatzilla .

Launch sites include:

· Leach Park, Bettendorf (Lock only) 8-10 a.m.

· Bass Street YMCA (Portage only) 8-10 a.m.

· Lindsay Park Yacht Club (Lock only) 9-10:30 a.m.

· Marquette Street 9-11:30 a.m.

· Lake Potter 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Buses will return paddlers back to each launch site at 3 p.m.

Twenty-five safety boats will assist paddlers; the river will be closed to commercial barge traffic during Floatzilla.

Packet Pick-up will be at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. An evening paddle led by the Quad Cities Kayakers Group will leave from the Bass Street YMCA at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, so bring your boats to Packet Pickup and head over for a paddle in Sylvan Slough!

Food, music, competitions, and games are scheduled for Saturday at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Park.

Cops, Kids, Kayaks, & Canoes

This program involves at-risk teens and local police officers who will buddy up one to one for the float. On Aug. 5, at Scott County Park, the staff of Wapsi River Center will hold a paddling class for all participants. Instructors will make sure that the kids are comfortable in their boats and capable with their paddles. Each teen will be given a Floatzilla life jacket for use at the class, at Floatzilla, and to keep! Registration fees for officers and kids are covered by the program.

The officers of the Quad Cities police departments have volunteered their time to make Cops, Kids, Kayaks & Canoes a unique outreach program for the community. The program will give these teens an opportunity to bond with local authority figures and learn new skills to enjoy our local waterways.

Teens interested in participating in the program should contact River Action at 563-322-2969.

For ALL PARTICIPANTS in 2019:

Floatzilla is partnering with the QC Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert for a discount for each paddler registered. The Queen Tribute Concert takes place just a few hours after Floatzilla on Arsenal Island. The Symphony is offering a $5 discount on concert tickets for registered paddlers. Coupon codes are available on the Floatzilla registration page when you register.

For more information: 563-322-2969 or visit www.riveraction.org/floatzilla