River Bandits and Vera French hosting first Mental Health Awareness Night

The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Vera French Foundation are teaming up to host the first Mental Health Awareness Night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Vera French Foundation are hosting the first Mental Health Awareness Night at Modern Woodmen Park Thursday night. (Quad Cities River Bandits)

The goal for Thursday night's event is to break the stigma associated with mental illness.

Green is the color for mental health awareness, and Bandits players and coaches will be wearing special jerseys just for the event. The jerseys will be auctioned off on behalf of Vera French. The organization is also receiving 50 percent of ticket sales.

The game against the Dayton Dragons is set to begin at Modern Woodmen Park in Downtown Davenport at 6:35 p.m.