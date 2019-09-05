River Bandits receive national award for flood relief efforts

The Quad Cities River Bandits are celebrating after being honored on a national level for their charitable efforts.

The Quad Cities River Bandits were honored on a national level for their flood relief efforts on Thursday. (KWQC)

Owner Dave Heller accepted Baseball Digest's Commitment to Charity Award on Thursday.

Most of the honor is due to the team's efforts in raising money for flood relief in downtown Davenport. Between fan donations and collections from Genesis Health System, the Bandits raised more than $100,000.

"This means so much to win this award, because it's all about who we are and the character of the Quad Cities as we've heard. We win when times are hard, we find ways to rally together, support one another, to do great things for one another," Paul Rumler with the Quad Cities Chamber said.

This is the third time the River Bandits have received this charity award from Baseball Digest. The last time they won was in 2017, when the team also brought home the Midwest League Championship.