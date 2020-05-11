River Bandits waiting on MLB regarding future of Minor League Baseball season

Davenport, IA (KWQC) Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. Meanwhile, Minor League teams like the Quad Cities River Bandits are waiting on MLB to determine the future of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

"Right now Major League Baseball is appropriately focused on getting a season started, I think once they figure that out then they can start turning attention to the minor leagues" said River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

While MLB's proposal is to play without fans, Heller does not foresee any scenario in which the River Bandits would play without fans.

"Our whole existence in my mind revolves around our fans and providing our fans with a fantastic family friendly social experience and so no I can't even imagine playing baseball without fans at Modern Woodmen Park. If we have to seat people six feet apart or seat families six feet apart, we will do that, if we have to go to extraordinary lengths to make sure that everybody is healthy when they come in the ballpark, and that everything in the ball park is cleaned, and is repeatedly cleaned throughout the game, we will do that as well. We'll do whatever we have to do to make our ball park as family friendly and as fan friendly as we possibly can, but we desperately want to reopen and we want to get our guests back into our park".