River Bend Foodbank opens pantry at NorthPark Mall in Davenport

A new food pantry has opened at NorthPark Mall in Davenport and it's the River Bend Foodbank.

Officials in a release said this pantry will help 1 in 8 people and 1 in 5 children who struggle with hunger in Eastern Iowa.

The pantry is open every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There is also a food pantry that is located at the SouthPark Mall.

A record number of 17,055,093 meals were distributed from River Bend Foodbank for fiscal year 2018/2019. Officials say this is a 24% rise from the previous fiscal year and a full 2.3 times the meal distribution goal they set of tripling by 2025.

