River Bend Foodbank starting program to help people get off food assistance

One in eight people in the Quad Cities don't have enough food, but a new grant given to River Bend Foodbank will help start a program to get people off assistance.

Thursday morning, at the Taxslayer Center the food bank received a $1.3 million grant from John Deere to continue their efforts.

“John Deere Foundation is awarding a 1.3 million dollar grant to help them with some of the capacity enhancements to do just that and help shorten the lines,” said Laura Eberlin, Citizenship Project Manager for John Deere.

The grant that's the largest the food bank has ever received will go to fix the existing meal gap and implement a new program called service insights. Service Insights is a computerized client tracking system that will help the organization collect data on the guests, how often they visit and find ways to better assist people.

“We are just really excited about things that this grant is going to enable riverbank to do,” said Eberlin.

“The goal isn't to feed them forever, the goal is to help them and stabilize their lives to get to the point to get out of that cycle and not need it anymore,” said Mike Miller, the President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank.

The program is new here but is already working elsewhere.

“It’s relatively new, but there are about 40 to 50 food banks across the country. Who are embarking on this effort,” said Miller.

An effort that Miller hopes will go a long way.

“We'll start with a small group kind of as a pilot and see how this goes. Then roll that out further. We want to feed everybody, there's enough food to do that, but how can we help people to eventually not need it,” said Miller.

A data systems coordinator has been hired to start the program. They will be responsible for implementing service insights but also for analyzing the data that is collected.

The foodbank just celebrated a major milestone. May was a record month, they distributed more than two million pounds of food. That’s more than 1.7 million meals in 23 counties.