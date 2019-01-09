River Bend Foodbank starts milk distribution Wednesday

River Bend Foodbank is kicking off a new distribution Wednesday, offering up milk to families in need within the Quad Cities area. This is part of the trade mitigation program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. Wednesday marks the first day of a program that is anticipated to last for up to a few months.

Surplus milk is bought from farmers who are hurting from trade tariffs and it is then given to families in need. All in all, they expect to give out over 80,000 gallons of milk. Milk has a short shelf life so they need it to move quickly. It is the first of four phases that will be rolled out through the USDA.

River Bend Foodbank is the largest hunger relief organization in the Quad Cities area, passing out over 13.4 million meals in 2017 to those who are hungry across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Their mission is to end hunger in the area and the food distribution is made possible by a partnership with over 300 agencies.

Mike Miller, President & CEO with River Bend Foodbank, is encouraging people to take the help if they need it. "We know that one in eight people in our community doesn't have enough food. Plus, there are what… 800,000 federal workers who are aren't going to have paychecks come Friday and what we really encourage is don't be bashful about coming out. I know it's hard. People are reluctant to come out because maybe they're embarrassed to be in need... but that's why we’re here. Please don’t be bashful. Come out between 12:00 and 2:00 P.M. because we're here to help you."

This distribution will run every Wednesday through the month of January from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 and all are welcome.

