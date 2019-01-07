River Bend Foodbank to distribute milk every Wednesday for month of January

The River Bend Foodbank will be handing out milk every Wednesday during the month of January.

Officials with the foodbank took to Facebook on Friday, Jan. 4, saying there will be distributions every Wednesday at the foodbank. The foodbank is located at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport.

The distributions will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 9 and will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. weather permitting.

These are drive-thru distributions. Officials say food will not be distributed, only milk. Officials also say all are welcome.