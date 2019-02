The River Bend Foodbank says they are gearing up to open a food pantry at SouthPark Mall in Moline. In a Facebook post the River Bend Foodbank says the pantry will be located inside the East Von Maur entrance doors.

The hours will be as follows:

Tuesday: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The pantry will be opening this Saturday, March 2nd. Both Illinois and Iowa residents are welcome.