River Dr. will remain closed for at least another week in Davenport

If you're tired of all the flood-related detours in the Quad Cities, you'll have to be patient for a little while longer.

The City of Davenport says while the Mississippi River has gone down from its crest last week, River Drive will remain closed until the river level remains below 18 feet with no heavy rain in the forecast.

Current closures on River Dr will remain in place through this week. Re-opening of some sections is possible early next week. But with rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service is said to be predicting another crest around April 27th between 18 and 20 feet.

River's Edge will re-open on Monday, April 22nd, the Compost Facility at Railroad Avenue will also re-open.

