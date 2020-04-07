River Drive closed in downtown Davenport

If you're still going to work and River Drive in Davenport is part of your commute, you may run into a detour.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Davenport planned to close River Drive from Division street on the west side of downtown to Bridge Avenue on the east.

The move is to prepare for sprinf flooding. The Mississippi River is at 17 feet -- or two feet over flood stage in the Quad Cities and still rising. The city says with more rain in the future, it is taking steps to hold back floodwater.

Current projections show the river will crest Friday, April 10 at 17.6 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet in the Quad Cities. The river is also over flood stage at Camanche and Illinois City gauges.