River Drive closures in downtown Davenport

More road closures are in place but this time it is because of the Mississippi River flooding. The high water levels are now taking over portions of River Drive. It crested early this morning at 18.45 feet, higher than originally expected. Flood stage for this portion of the Mississippi is 15 feet.

If River Drive is part of your regular commute you're going to want to plan out an alternate route. It is closed from Bridge Avenue all the way to Division Street. Detour routes are in place but if you're able to take a different path, such as Locust Street, you can hopefully avoid these closures, and ultimate detours, altogether.

For the early morning commute, quite a few people were trying to navigate this area with the detours in place. With the predicted flooding, these closures could be in place for a while. We'll monitor it all very closely and keep you up to date as we learn more.