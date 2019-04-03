River Drive now closed from Rockingham Road to Highway 22.

The city of Davenport has implemented more road closures as we all prepare for the river to climb by the end of this week. Wednesday morning the Mississippi was at 19 feet- with a predicted crest at 20.1 feet by Sunday, April 7th.

River Drive /Highway 61 is now closed between Rockingham Road/Highway 22 and Bridge Ave. The detour routes now have traffic commuting along Rockingham Road.

A flood detour is likely in Bettendorf along the riverfront later this week. In addition to this, crews will be keeping a close eye on conditions at Mound and River Drive. Should those roads need closure that will impact the current closures that are in place.

Some Downtown riverfront locations are accessible via Western but this could change in the next few days.

Some other road closures include....

*South Concord between Utah and River Drive.

*Miller Avenue is also closed between South Concord and Railroad Avenue

*Beiderbecke.

Flood updates and closures...

Road closures and detours...