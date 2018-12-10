River Drive on-ramp to westbound I-74 to temporarily close on Monday

Starting Monday, Dec. 10, the River Drive on-ramp to westbound I-74 will temporarily close. The closure will begin at 9 a.m.

Officials say the closure will be for pavement resurfacing and bridge joint repair. Officials expect the work to be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 11.

No official detour will be in place during this closure, however, motorists are encouraged to use the westbound I-74 on-ramp at 7th Avenue. From River Drive, take southbound 23rd Street and westbound 7th Avenue to the westbound I-74 on-ramp. From southbound 19th Street, take eastbound 6th Avenue, southbound 23rd Street, and westbound 7th Avenue to the westbound I-74 on-ramp.

The work is part of the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge reconstruction project. Construction of the entire project is anticipated to be completed in 2021.