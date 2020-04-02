River Flood UPDATE

The latest update form the National Weather Service on the Quad Cities indicates that the middle of April will bring more cresting on the Mississippi River. "The Mississippi River will continue to rise near Dubuque and Bellevue through the middle of next week. Locations from the Quad Cities on southward may see steady or falling levels over the next 3 to 6 days, before they start to rise again. The additional rise in river levels, and subsequent crest, are expected from north to south towards the middle of April." This rise is attributed to routed flow - high water draining from Mississippi tributaries into the main channel and the last of the melt-water from the dwindling snow-pack in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. "It is still too soon to project crest levels expected in mid April. For the most up-to-date information, please see: weather.gov/dvn/River_Levels OR weather.gov/dvn/Flood2020". So, hang on to your river patience. Of course, more heavy spring rains are always a wildcard. Whenever we look to get heavy rains across the basin that will affect the Quad Cities, the First Alert Weather team will let you know!