River level expected to hang around 15.5 feet in Davenport area

While city officials in Davenport saw some relief they say the river isn't going down anytime too soon. Officials say most measures in place will remain in place until the river levels are able to fall below 15 feet or lower and staff can clean up affected locations. (KWQC)

"We saw some relief last week when river levels fell below 17 FT, and River Dr re-opened," city officials said in an announcement on the city's website. "However, with river levels predicted to hang around 15.5 FT into next week, many other flood measures will remain in place."

Roads:

- S Concord is closed between River Dr and Utah.

- Gaines St is closed S of River Dr.

- Beiderbecke should fully re-open by the end of the day Thursday, October 24th.

Recreation:

- Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island is closed.

- The riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette is closed.

- The dock at Marquette St Landing is in place; however, it is unusable due to the river level.

Facilities:

- The flood wall at Modern Woodmen Park remains in place.

- The River’s Edge, Freight House Farmer’s Market, and Modern Woodmen Park remain open for business.

- The Compost Facility is accessible by taking Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

Other Measures:

- Pumps have been set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

- Crews continue to monitor conditions and remain prepared to respond as necessary.

Another flood update will be issued next week.

