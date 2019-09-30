River levels back on the rise in the Quad Cities

River levels are back on the rise in the Quad Cities, and it's expected to have an impact on the city of Davenport.

Flooding in Davenport, along South Concord (KWQC)

Officials say the wet weather pattern is keeping river levels high, and after falling over the weekend, the Mississippi River at Rock Island is now expected to rise to nearly 17 feet on Sunday. That's almost two feet over flood stage. The current forecast indicates the river could reach 16.8 feet.

For now, crews are monitoring conditions and maintaining flood measures already in place. That means South Concord between River Drive and Wapello will stay closed until the river drops again. The recreational trail between Credit Island and Marquette remains closed, as well.

Officials say to expect extended closures along both South Concord and the recreational trail as the river creeps back up.

Staff will be evaluating the forecast as the river rises and implementing flood measures as needed.

The Rock River at Moline is also creeping up. It is currently in minor flood stage and is expected to rise to moderate flood stage at 13.2 feet over the weekend.

