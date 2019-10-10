River levels drop slightly in the Quad Cities area

River levels have dropped slightly since TV6 last reported the levels on Wednesday.

Wednesday the Mississippi River was just over 16.8 feet and as of Thursday afternoon, it's now at 16.5 feet. The Rock River at Moline was just under 14 feet at 13.93 feet on Wednesday and as of Thursday, it was at 13.7 feet. (KWQC)

You can find the full list of river levels by going to this link.