River recedes, opening up multiple businesses in downtown Davenport

After historic flooding affected a majority of downtown Davenport, multiple businesses have started opening their doors again just in time for warmer weather.

While many are reopening, some are still closed due to the severity of damage that the flooding left behind.

A full list and locations can be found on the Downtown Davenport's website.

Abernathy's: Temporary closed due to flooding.

Astra/Bi-State Furnitire: Opened

Blush Dress Shoppe: Opened

Bucketown Artists' Market: Temporary closed due to flooding.

Central Grocery: Opened

Chocolate Manor: Opened

Crafted QC: Opened

Del-Rich Pawn: Opened

Figge Gift Shop: Opened

Freight House Farmers Market: Opened

The Full Kit: Opened

German American Heritage Center Gift Shop: Opened

Major Art & Hobby Center: Opened

Neat Stuff: Opened

Oh So Sweet: Opened

Ragged Records: Temporary closed due to flooding.

Riverbend Retro: Opened

Sis International Shop - Fair Trade:

Source Bookstore: Opened

Star Dog Gallery: Opened

Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing: Temporary closed due to flooding.

Urban Farmhouse: Opened

What A Gem: Opened

