River recedes, opening up multiple businesses in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After historic flooding affected a majority of downtown Davenport, multiple businesses have started opening their doors again just in time for warmer weather.
While many are reopening, some are still closed due to the severity of damage that the flooding left behind.
A full list and locations can be found on the Downtown Davenport's website.
Abernathy's: Temporary closed due to flooding.
Astra/Bi-State Furnitire: Opened
Blush Dress Shoppe: Opened
Bucketown Artists' Market: Temporary closed due to flooding.
Central Grocery: Opened
Chocolate Manor: Opened
Crafted QC: Opened
Del-Rich Pawn: Opened
Figge Gift Shop: Opened
Freight House Farmers Market: Opened
The Full Kit: Opened
German American Heritage Center Gift Shop: Opened
Major Art & Hobby Center: Opened
Neat Stuff: Opened
Oh So Sweet: Opened
Ragged Records: Temporary closed due to flooding.
Riverbend Retro: Opened
Sis International Shop - Fair Trade:
Source Bookstore: Opened
Star Dog Gallery: Opened
Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing: Temporary closed due to flooding.
Urban Farmhouse: Opened
What A Gem: Opened
