River rescue underway in Moline

Emergency crews are searching the Rock River near the Greenvalley Sports Complex off 60th Street after a report of an individual spotted in the water.

“Icy conditions are making this an extremely challenging rescue,” the Moline Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”

The air temperature was 16 degrees with a wind chill of minus 4 as crews were in the water at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Moline Police tell KWQC emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving a call at around 3 p.m. that someone had been spotted in the water.