Riverboat Twilight cruise in LeClaire kicks off 2020 cruise season

Memorial Day Weekend kicked off the 2020 cruise season for the Riverboat Twilight out of the port of LeClaire.

The 1.5 hour sightseeing cruise departs and returns to LeClaire and offers riders scenic views of the Mississippi River.

Riverboat Twilight has been operating for more than 30 years. The company's co-owner says due to COVID-19, they are operating at 50-percent capacity, so only a maximum of 70 people will be allowed on board of cruises during this time.

According to Riverboat Twilight officials, they are not operating their two-day overnight cruises currently, but they are planning to add additional services.

Carrie Stier, co-owner of the Riverboat Twilight said, "to fill that gap right now we're thinking about adding some more sightseeing trips were thinking about adding a Sunday brunch cruise -- a Sunday afternoon music cruise just to kind of fill that spot and get people out to LeClaire, get people out on the river, and get excited about getting outside again."

Stier said they are looking forward to adding those new options and they are hoping to re-introduce the two-day overnight cruises in July.