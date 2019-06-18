Riverboat lovers, REJOICE!

Well, if you're like me then living along the Mississippi River - our nation's greatest inland waterway - has given you an appreciation of the lock and dam system, and all the boats that go up and down river on a regular basis. That can include tows with their barges, old time paddle-wheelers full of tourists re-living the river's heyday, and nice, expensive, private cruisers going to and fro. Those appreciations in mind, I find that one of my favorite places near where I live to go and watch all of that Mississippi action is Lock and Dam 14 just outside of LeClaire, Iowa. Being able to walk along the lock as all kinds of commercial vessels go through just a few feet away is a treat. And, the staff there always says "Hi". Well, it's about to get better. A public observation deck is being constructed. The last time I was there a few weeks ago the stairs and railing were all on site ready to be attached to the actual viewing platform that has been in place since late last year. Talking to a representative at the Lock today I was informed that, although no firm completion date is in place, the deck could be ready for the public in a few more weeks. So, hopefully, just in time for those weekend road trips this summer you might want to consider pulling of Highway 67 at lock and dam 14 to get a GREAT view of all things "Mississippi"!!!