Riverdale Fire Department honors firefighter who died following Cystic Fibrosis battle

A community and fire department are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of 20-year-old Analiese Chapman from LeClaire.

TV6 first brought you Chapman's story in February of 2019.

Chapman fought a long, courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis before she passed on Sunday, February 2.

She joined the Riverdale Fire Department in 2017.

Riverdale Fire Chief, Floyd Bruns said, "She was a good person. Tough."

He said, "We wouldn't let her go into a fire but she could stay on the outside and do other things on a fire scene."

Chapman served alongside her dad Greg on the Riverdale Fire Dept.

Bruns said he retired from the LeClaire Fire Department prior to joining Riverdale.

"Most people wouldn't have been able to go through all of that pain and come back and participate in all of those training activities," said Bruns of Chapman's involvement in training with the department.

She continued to serve her community on the fire department, even after receiving new lungs in March 2019.

"She was a tough gal," Bruns said.

The life-saving surgery gave her a second chance, and the ability to come back and do what she loved, surrounded by those who loved her.

"She did it. Didn't say anything about it. She carried her oxygen tank with her and if she started having problems, just put her nasal cannula on and started breathing oxygen," Bruns said.

Despite everything life handed Chapman, she never lost her positive attitude.

In an interview in June 2019 after her surgery, Chapman said, "I can't complain. Mom asked me what I wanted, I don't want anything. I got my gift. I've been so blessed this year."

Her life is now remembered by her loved ones and fellow firefighters.

"It's a brotherhood but we include females in that," said Bruns.

He told TV6 members of the department will help escort Analiese home from Iowa City Monday night.

"It's had a real drastic impact losing somebody so young to pretty much incurable disease so it's really affecting everybody on the department," said Bruns.

