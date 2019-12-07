Riverdale, Iowa man killed, relative charged with murder

According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, a man is dead after being shot in the upper torso.

Sheriff Lane tells TV6, Brian Franciso Duque, 51, is charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the man's death.

Sheriff Lane says deputies responded to a home on Fenno Drive in Riverdale, near Scott Community College, around just before 1:30 P.M. Saturday. According to Sheriff Lane, the male victim and Duque are related to each other and both lived at the home.

Three children all under the age of seven were inside the home at the time. Sheriff Lane says the victim is the father of the children.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.