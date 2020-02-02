Riverdale firefighter passes away following Cystic Fibrosis battle

Analiese Chapman, a 20-year old from LeClaire, and a firefighter on the Riverdale Fire Department has passed away from complications of Cystic Fibrosis, the Riverdale Fire Department announced Sunday.

Analiese's family shared a statement on her Facebook support page Sunday afternoon.

Chapman received new lungs in March 2019.

On the day of the transplant, Chapman's family posted a statement on her Facebook support page: "While our news is happy it also means somewhere out there is a family who had to say goodbye to their loved one. someone lost their child, parent, sibling, niece or nephew. Trust me when I say that is not a fact that is lost on any of us. We are incredibly thankful and humbled that Analiese was given this incredible gift. we will always be truly grateful and keep this person and their family in our thoughts and prayers. I just ask that as you pray for Analiese you also pray for the donors family. Thank you," wrote Analiese's mother.

TV6 spoke with Chapman in June, just a few months after her lung transplant.

When describing the process, she told TV6, "I was in the hospital, it wasn't great but it was good. I could breathe so I can't complain. Mom asked me what I wanted and I said I don’t want anything I got my gift. I have been so blessed this year,” says Chapman.

The Riverdale Fire Department released a statement Sunday in regard to Chapman's passing.

Other area departments also shared their support.