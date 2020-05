Officials with the I-74 River Bridge project have announced that Riverfront Trail in Bettendorf will be closed at various times due to bridge work.

The closures, which began on Tuesday, May 26, will be closed at various times to facilitate work on the I-74 Bridge.

According to the map posted by officials, the Riverfront Trail will be closed from 12th Street to George Thuenen Drive.

Detours are put in place and officials ask that those in the area follow those detours.