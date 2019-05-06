Riverfront businesses start clean-up efforts as flooding recedes

Workers at Ruby's Bar and Grill in downtown Davenport used their Monday to clean up what the floodwaters left behind, after they receded enough to do so.

The 2019 flood put a lot of businesses on the street, but on Monday a few began the process of getting back to work.

“Once we were able to get in here, which we have now, and started cleaning up we've had a good response just from our employees and everybody outside and the whole community - if we're able to get everything in and do a thorough clean hopefully about a week you'll see our doors back open,” said Ruby’s co-owner Chris Torres.

The owners of Ruby's bar and grill in downtown Davenport said the sandbags around their bar helped with most issues, so they feel lucky.

“We had kind of capped it off late so we did get some of that flow in here but not a lot so cleaning, sanitizing, that kind of thing should be a lot easier. We're not having to go a foot or two up the wall, there's just pockets and pools here and there,” said the other owner, Sid Rognoni.

He says the goal now is making sure everything is clean before customers can return.

“The main goal is to make sure everything is sanitized, cleaned, safe - so before we let anybody in the door we're changing out our coke lines, we're chaning out our beer lines, we're cleaning everything that would touch it is either going to get thrown out or sanitized depending on what it is,” he said.

In other parts of the river, Ducky's bar in Andalusia is in a similar spot - with septic tanks flooded and no clean water to stay open for now.

“We got to wait until it gets down about another 2 feet before the septic systems are usable,” said the owner of Ducky’s, Roger Clark. “Right now, I have help in there cleaning because we're actually putting in new equipment while we're down, this is the first time we've been shut down in 18 years.”

Ruby's owners are grateful to already be in their bar cleaning up - but they know this is only the beginning, and they plan to be there for the other businesses as the water recedes.

“Even though our volunteers here will be done helping and then our teammates will be done helping, we're going to also start paying it forward as that water recedes - we're going to go down to the next business and the next business to help the community,” said Rognoni.