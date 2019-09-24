Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf adds new STEAM Center for students

It's full steam ahead for students and teachers at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf.

Rivermont Collegiate's new "STEAM Center" has robotics, 2D art and new science labs. (KWQC)

They just added a new "STEAM Center" for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The multi-million dollar building is 30-thousand square feet. Students have access to the newest learning tools that allow them to build and create. Robotics, 2D art and new science labs are included.

"It exposes students to STEAM-centered learning. It also teaches students to be creative problem solvers in that there is not always one answer to a question," teacher Meghan Hollister said. "And that's very important in life."

The headmaster is an avid supporter of hands-on learning.

"We can use 3D printers and lazer cut, virtual reality and all that kind of stuff. So if you can dream it, you can build it," Max Roach said.

Dorm rooms and a student commons area are other features in the new STEAM building.

231 students are enrolled at Rivermont Collegiate, several of them from other countries.