Rivers remaining ABOVE flood stage a possibility through Summer!

Well, it's the last thing we wish to see for our area rivers, and all of the fine Quad Citizens who have been carrying the burden of all of that extra water, but it looks as if flooding might not get behind us for quite some time. Lately we've been trying to see things in the short term. That is, looking at the rainfall forecast for a few days, to the next week, ahead. We're all used to seeing the flood forecast line start dropping, only to see it head up, again, after a day or night's worth of heavy rain. Well, as you can see above, the forecast for Summer is ABOVE average rainfall in the Mississippi basin. Certainly, this far out, things can HOPEFULLY change. But, looking at a forecast like this, although it isn't a certainty there certainly is a chance that for each drop in depth the rivers make, thanks to a dry day or two, above average rainfall on a continued basis could wipe out any of those falls with further and unwelcomed rises!