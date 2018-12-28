Road closed in Muscatine due to broken rail

City officials in Muscatine have announced the closure of Stewart Road due to a railroad crossing that needs to be repaired.

Officials say the road will be closed at the intersection with Dick Drake Highway beginning Friday, Dec. 28. The closure is for officials to repair a broken rail that was found on the railroad connector Friday morning.

The closure affects Stewart Road only at the railroad crossing and officials expect the closure to last a day.

Traffic will not be able to turn north onto Stewart Road from Dick Drake Highway with Sampson Street being used as the detour route.

Stewart Road remains open from the railroad crossing north.