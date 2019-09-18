Road closures announced in Eldridge for sewer line project

City officials in Eldridge have announced road closures for sewer line projects throughout the city.

The closures, according to city officials, are being done to continue the sewer main expansion from the Buttermilk Treatment Plant to the South Slope Treatment Plant.

• 1st St (North and South bound traffic)

o Closing week of 9/23 – 9/27

• Intersection of Buttermilk and Lincoln Rd

o Closing week of 9/30 – 10/6

• Black Hawk Trail (East and West bound traffic)

o Closing week of 10/7 – 10/13

• Trails Rd. (half road closure at a time)

o Working during week of 10/14

You can view the maps below.

App users: Please click this link to view the maps.