Road closures expected along Main Street in Davenport for sewer main installation

Drivers are being asked to look out for road closures on Main Street between River Drive and 3rd Street in Davenport. This is expected to start the week of May 18 for the installation of a new sewer main.

City officials say this is a "unique" install as the plans are to implode the existing sewer main that is in place and then slide the new sewer main in underneath the pavement.

Officials with the city say drivers should watch for road closure along this stretch and that pedestrian traffic will still be allowed.