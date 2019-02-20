A weather system moving through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning created some hazardous road conditions for our Wednesday morning commute.

We took a drive on Highway 61 down to Muscatine and on our way out there, we had a light layer of snow to contend with. The biggest thing we noticed is that it was very patchy. Some areas appeared completely clear while other areas were still very snow covered. It was clear that the city plows had been out overnight working on the roads but at this point, the snow was still falling and also windy conditions were causing some blowing and drifting.

By the time we made it to Muscatine, the light snow became freezing drizzle and we immediately noticed that changeover. The roads became a bit slicker, the windshield wipers were covered in ice and the car was too. As we stepped out of the car, even the sidewalks, driveways and parking lots were very slick. It was clear the freezing drizzle created a thin layer of ice on top of the snow that had accumulated overnight.

As usual, when you step out Wednesday, make sure you are giving yourself plenty of extra time. Take it easy on the roadways, allow extra room between you and the other cars you are sharing the road with and approach stop signs, lights and intersections more slowly than you otherwise might.

As temps warm to above freezing this afternoon and the rain moves east, we’ll see road conditions improve overall.

