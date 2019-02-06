Road in Colona covered in water due to ice jam and rainfall

Officials in Henry County, Illinois say they have received information that there is flood waters over Green River Road in the Colona area.

The Green River Road is being closed from the Hennepin Canal to Cleveland Road. Officials say this is due to an ice jam, significant rainfall and levee breach in the area.

The Office of Emergency Management will be on site Wednesday morning to investigate the situation.

Officials say to avoid the area and report any impacts to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management.