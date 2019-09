A road in Galesburg is temporarily closed due to an accident, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Galesburg police, East Main St. at Michigan Avenue, near Hy-Vee, will be closed for approximately five hours. Police say an this is due to an accident, which downed a power pole.

Both lanes of traffic are affected, as well as the I-74 exit into town.

Police ask that you avoid the area for the time being.