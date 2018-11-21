Road safety a major concern on Thanksgiving weekend

Law enforcement agencies are expecting a busy weekend with extra travelers on the road. Iowa state patrols are preparing for busy roads, and drivers should too.

Interstate 80 will be highly monitored tonight. Troops will take action on any driving violations they see, including intoxicated drivers, any speeding or aggressive driving on snowy roads

The Iowa state patrol asks drivers to take precautions behind the wheel as they make their way to and from their homes this weekend. Crashes are top of mind with saturated roads.

Last year the state of Iowa saw 4 road fatalities on Thanksgiving weekend. Ten deaths on Illinois roadways.

