Road work begins in Bettendorf on Devils Glen; goes until mid-August

Road work in Bettendorf begins on Monday, April 22.

City officials say starting on Monday and continuing through mid-August, Devils Glen Road will be under construction between State Street and 53rd Avenue.

The work consists of full-depth concrete patching and storm sewer intake reconstruction.

The construction will be done in two stages and the first stage will close the two northbound (east) lanes. Two-way traffic will be moved to the southbound (west) lanes.

The second stage will close the two southbound (west) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed northbound (east) lanes.

The start date and duration of the project are weather dependent.