Road work continues on River Drive in downtown Davenport

City officials in Davenport are reporting another travel lane that has been temporarily taken out of service due to work on the city's 1930's sewer interceptor.

It's been taken out of service for work to disconnect from the sewer interceptor.

Officials say if you use River Drive you should expect possible delays.

Eastbound has been reduced to one lane between Brady Street and Pershing Avenue. Eastbound and westbound has been reduced to one lane in each direction at Pershing Avenue and past Iowa Street. You can see the map above for more details.

You can learn more on the project at this link.