Road work expected to last a week on Indiana Avenue in Bettendorf

Starting on Thursday, August 15, Indiana Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Middle Road and Wells Ferry Road. This is expected to last for one week.

City officials with Bettendorf say the closure will take place in two stages.

The first stage will extend from 230th Avenue to Wells Ferry Road. The second stage will extend from Middle Road to 230th Avenue.

Thru traffic will be detoured onto Forest Grove Drive during the time of the construction.

Local access for residents will not be affected.