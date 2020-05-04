Road work on Queens Drive to start in Bettendorf; expected to last until end of July

Starting on Monday, May 11, work will begin on Queens Drive in Bettendorf. City officials say this will be between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive for reconstruction.

Officials say this work will continue until the end of July.

The work will close down that area and be worked on in four stages. Officials say during each stage it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.